Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.