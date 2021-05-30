Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target Increased to C$1.03 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target lifted by Fundamental Research from C$0.79 to C$1.03 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE AZZ opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

