Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.25 million.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -176.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avalara has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,099 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

