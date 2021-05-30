Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.84. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 272,613 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

About Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

