Atheios (ATH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $57,319.73 and $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.12 or 0.06653188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00181718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.93 or 0.00716041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,113,115 coins and its circulating supply is 40,531,684 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

