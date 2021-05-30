ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €650.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €561.45 ($660.53).

