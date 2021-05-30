Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 4,850

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,148 ($67.26) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,325.50 ($30.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,314 ($69.43). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,788.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,988.77. The firm has a market cap of £23.13 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

