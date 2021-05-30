Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 223 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC opened at $118.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

