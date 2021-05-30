Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after buying an additional 262,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRPT opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -707.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.