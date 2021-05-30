Ardagh Group S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ardagh Group has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ardagh Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARD stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $461.09 million, a P/E ratio of -130.05 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

