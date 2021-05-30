ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Tudor Pickering

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.36 and a twelve month high of C$9.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26. The firm has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.29.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.