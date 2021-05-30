Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $79,548,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

