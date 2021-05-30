Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,498,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

