Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.
ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.