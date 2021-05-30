Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.