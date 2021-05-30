ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.88.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $3,723,993 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 841.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANSYS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.94. The company had a trading volume of 303,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.63. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $265.68 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

