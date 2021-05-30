Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Capitalization Hits $182.95 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00007674 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.95 million and $4.78 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,450,653 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

