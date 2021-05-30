Analyzing REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Jounce Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.70 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.84 Jounce Therapeutics $62.34 million 6.45 -$43.84 million ($1.24) -6.33

Jounce Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -77.89% -27.80% -18.83% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -24.30% -20.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for REGENXBIO and Jounce Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50

REGENXBIO presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 97.45%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Jounce Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop vectorized antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as ReGenX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

