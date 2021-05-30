Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $129.77

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

