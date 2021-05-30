Analysts Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT at $16.53

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMCF. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

