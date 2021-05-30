Analysts Set FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) PT at C$223.88

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting C$195.99. 68,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of C$125.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$185.30.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$847.22 million. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.216508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,261,000. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

