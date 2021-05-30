Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) PT at $48.50

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,115.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 604,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,962. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

