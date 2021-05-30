Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 352

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 352 ($4.60).

DLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 363 ($4.74) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON DLG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 297.30 ($3.88). The company had a trading volume of 4,527,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.66. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.