Analysts Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $171,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $13,842,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 1,159,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,723. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

