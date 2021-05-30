Analysts Offer Predictions for Eni S.p.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ENI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

