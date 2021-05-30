Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.69. 434,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 389.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

