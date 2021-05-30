Analysts Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($2.93). Expedia Group reported earnings of ($4.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43. Expedia Group has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

