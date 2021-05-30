Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,073. Crocs has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

