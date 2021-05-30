Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.98. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,953 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 487,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,508. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

