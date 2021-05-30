Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $50,947.88 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $50,947.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,132,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,691.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.
AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
