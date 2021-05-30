Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $50,947.88 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $50,947.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,132,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,691.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22.

AMST opened at $2.39 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

