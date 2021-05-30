American International Group Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

