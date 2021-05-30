American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $167.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.