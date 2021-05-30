American International Group Inc. Acquires 386 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $123.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

