American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Trading Down 0%

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46. 557 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

