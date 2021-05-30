Alps Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,017.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

