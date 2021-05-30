Alphr finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $452,696.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00011193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $452,696.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00056529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00313247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00194677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00835419 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

