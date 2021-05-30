Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,002.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

