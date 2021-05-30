Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Colrain Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Colrain Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,356.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,002.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

