Alpha Family Trust Takes $3.14 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Twilio comprises 1.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $295,097,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day moving average is $353.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.12 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

