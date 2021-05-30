Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $21.21 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

