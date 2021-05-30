AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AB opened at $45.03 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

