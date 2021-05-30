AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in May

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the April 29th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,622,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 509,993 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,902 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 523,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWF opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.