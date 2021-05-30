Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $213.96. 10,401,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,247,164. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

