Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.62 and a 1 year high of $181.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

