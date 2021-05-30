Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $277.90

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $277.90 and traded as low as $269.02. Alexander’s shares last traded at $271.16, with a volume of 8,806 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

