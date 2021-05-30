Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after buying an additional 183,348 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $18,854,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $176.63 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

