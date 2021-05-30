Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.