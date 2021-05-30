AidCoin (AID) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $29.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

