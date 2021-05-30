AGAr One Day Trading Volume Tops $411.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $411.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.22 or 0.00535660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 57.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars.

