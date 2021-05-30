Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 367.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 69.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Aflac by 116.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 173,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 93,228 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 345,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

