Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Head-To-Head Review

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 17.69% 18.76% 8.04% Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Patria Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.03 billion 3.37 $202.20 million $13.36 12.28 Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.61 $62.21 million $0.52 32.52

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Affiliated Managers Group and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67

Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus price target of $162.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.71%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 40.94%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Patria Investments on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

